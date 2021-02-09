Terrorist groups still being supported in region

Speaking in a live interview on Monday night with IRIB, Alavi said that despite the fall of the self-proclaimed ISIL terrorists’ so-called government, supports for terrorist groups and equipping them has not been stopped.

Terrorists put every effort in the past years to undermine the security of the country but Iranian intelligence forces managed to identify hundreds of such circles and eliminate their leaders, added the minister.

It is not accidental that there has been no security issue in the country, he said, lauding the efforts of the Intelligence Ministry in this regard.

