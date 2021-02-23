Venezuelan Tourism Min. describes Iran as his own home

Minister of Tourism of Venezuela, Alí Padrón Paredes has traveled to Iran to participate in the opening ceremony of the Tehran International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition.

“We consider Iran as our home. Iran is our friend, fortunately, there are good relations between Iran and Venezuela”, said the Venezuelan Minister on Tuesday upon his arrival to Tehran.

Attending the Tehran International Tourism and Handicrafts Exhibition, holding meeting Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, signing the 2024-2020 Tourism agreement, and holding a meeting with a number of private tourism activists are among his plans on the first day of his trip.

On the second day of his trip, he will travel to Kerman province to visit the Shazdeh Mahan Garden and the desert of Shahdad.

On the following day, he will travel to Isfahan to visit some cultural and historical places in the province.

Visiting the Golestan Palace, National Museum and Milad Tower in Tehran is one of his other plans during his 4 day trip to Iran.

