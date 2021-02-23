Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Feb. 23

Aftab:

Leader says Iran’s enrichment limit is not 20%

Ebtekar:

Iran’s enrichment level may reach 60% depending on country’s needs: Leader

FM spox confirms exchange of messages between Iran, US through Swiss embassy

Zarif likens Israeli aggression against Iran to suicide

Ettela’at:

Switzerland calls for increased investment in Iran

Self-proclaimed leader of ISIL in Baghdad killed in Nujaba operation

Nuclear inspections beyond Safeguards stopped

Iran:

Agreement with Korea, Japan for unfreezing assets

Javan:

Iran to move forward to 60% enrichment: Leader

Jomhuri Eslami:

English coronavirus in six Iranian provinces

Kayhan:

Republican Party to split into two: Hill

Leader urges for precise implementation of Parl, nuclear law

Lebanon’s Anis al-Naqqash passed away at 70

