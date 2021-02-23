Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Feb. 23

Aftab:
Leader says Iran’s enrichment limit is not 20%
Ebtekar:
Iran’s enrichment level may reach 60% depending on country’s needs: Leader
FM spox confirms exchange of messages between Iran, US through Swiss embassy
Zarif likens Israeli aggression against Iran to suicide
Ettela’at:
Switzerland calls for increased investment in Iran
Self-proclaimed leader of ISIL in Baghdad killed in Nujaba operation
Nuclear inspections beyond Safeguards stopped
Iran:
Agreement with Korea, Japan for unfreezing assets
Javan:
Iran to move forward to 60% enrichment: Leader
Jomhuri Eslami:
English coronavirus in six Iranian provinces
Kayhan:
Republican Party to split into two: Hill
Leader urges for precise implementation of Parl, nuclear law
Lebanon’s Anis al-Naqqash passed away at 70
