Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian embassy in Kabul condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The statement offered sympathy for the death of Afghan citizens who lost their lives due to the recent acts of violence in the country.

Denouncing such violent actions, the statement further noted that resorting to terrorism seriously undermines the legitimacy and dignity of those who commit such heinous crimes.

The Iranian embassy also said that the identity of the criminals will finally be revealed and they will not be immune from punishment.

It should be noted that more than 10 people have been killed due to the explosion of roadside bombs in Kabul in recent weeks.

FA/FNA 13991204000699