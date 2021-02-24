UN rapporteur not qualified for Ukrainian plane issue

Referring to the remarks made by Anees Kalamar on the Ukrainian plane incident, Saeed Khatibzadeh maintained on Wednesday that the issue is not within the qualifications and mission of the UN rapporteur.

He went on to say that the rapporteur has been provided with false information, adding that her unprofessional approach has raised questions about the motives of such actions.

According to Khatibzadeh, the final report on the plane crash will be released by the end of the current Iranian year, underlining that the trial of those responsible for the incident will be held in near future.

It should be noted that UN rapporteur Anees Kalamar claimed in a 45-page report claimed that Iran's explanation of how the Ukrainian passenger plane crashed is contradictory. She also accused Iran of not providing enough information for the case.

