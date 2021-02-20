Ulyanov reacts to IAEA chief’s trip to Tehran

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Today IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi flew to Tehran to specify parameters of the agency's inspection activity in Iran in light of a new Iranian law which substantially restricts it. We wish successful negotiations to both sides.”

As Grossi stated on Friday, he is counting on a successful result of his visit to Iran where he is going to discuss the verification activity at nuclear objects in this country in relation to the new law becoming effective which suspends the use of the additional protocol with the agency. On Monday, Iran notified the IAEA of the enforcement of the parliament's law on restricting the volume of inspections in this country beginning on February 23.

FA/PR