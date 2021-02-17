Iran can be a hub of science, technology if sanctioned lifted

Speaking among heads of Science and Technology Parks, held at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wed., Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the high capabilities and potentials of the country in the field of science and technology and added that science and technology parks can bring up efficient and competent manpower in the country and also can decrease migration of elites from the country.

Iranian students are attracted in reliable and prestigious foreign universities and academic centers, he said, adding, “If suitable ways are provided for talented Iranian students, they will certainly prefer to continue activity in their country rather than migrating overseas.”

Development of science and industry is one of salient advantages of science and technology parks, he said, reiterating that these science and technology parks can nurture efficient manpower in the country optimally.

The current economic situation overshadowing the country has increased prominent role of knowledge-based companies in a way that suitable ways have been paved for knowledge-based firms to export their high-quality products to other countries, Zarif added.

Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran can be turned into a hub of science and technology with the removal of sanctions and economic pressures imposed on the country.

