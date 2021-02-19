  1. Politics
To revive P5+1, US must LIFT sanctions': FM spox.

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh underlines that to revive the P5+1, it is a must for the USA to remove its cruel anti-Iranian sanctions.

"Reminder: Because of US withdrawal from JCPOA, there is NO P5+1," he tweeted on Friday.

"It is now ONLY Iran and P4+1," he wrote, "Remember, Trump left the room and tried to blow it up."

"Gestures are fine. But to revive P5+1, US must Act: LIFT sanctions."

"We WILL respond."

"Here is the key sequence: #CommitActMeet"

In reaction to the White House retreat from the snapback mechanism, FM Zarif said on Friday that the US unconditionally and effectively must lift all sanctions imposed and re-imposed by Trump in compliance with Resolution 2231.

