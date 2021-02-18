Briefing on Iran's daily developments

EU must take practical steps to safeguard JCPOA: Rouhani

Iranian President urged European countries to take practical steps to preserve the JCPOA and comply with their obligations under the deal.

Combined naval security drill in North Indian Ocean wraps up

The combined joint exercises of naval security in the northern Indian Ocean, participated by Iran and Russia, ended on Wed. with a parade of participating vessels in front of the Iranian “Jamaran” Destroyer.

Iran ready to facilitate return of Syrian refugees home

Iranian foreign minister's senior assistant on special political affairs expressed the readiness of Iran to cooperate in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their country.

Astana guarantors condemn Zionist regime’s attacks in Syria

In the final statement of Astana peace talks, Iran, Russia, and Turkey emphasized the continuation of the ceasefire in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 59,184 in Iran: official

Some 67 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 1,317,612 people out of a total of 1,542,076 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran can hold 20% share of neighboring states’ market: TPOI

Chief of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) pointed to $1,100 billion worth of market of neighboring states and said that Iran is able to hold 20 percent share of neighboring states’ market in products' export terms.

IAEA spox confirms Grossi's offer to visit Iran for talks

Spokesperson of IAEA Fredrik Dahl announced Director-General Grossi has offered to travel to Iran in order to find a mutually agreeable solution for the Agency to continue essential verification work.

Iran can be a hub of science, technology if sanctioned lifted

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Islamic Republic of Iran can be turned into a hub of science and technology if sanctions and economic pressures imposed against the country are lifted.

FA