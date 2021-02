TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) –The first day of Iranian-Russian ‘Marine Security Belt’ drill in the North Indian Ocean was held in the presence of commanders of Iran Army, IRGC and Russian navies.

Iranian-Russian ‘Marine Security Belt’ drills are underway with the slogan "Collective Cooperation at Sea for the Security of Maritime Trade" in a 17,000 square kilometer area with a message of peace and friendship.