Peace, Friendship message of Iran joint drill in Indian Ocean

Speaking to Mehr News Agency, the spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said, “The Iran-Russia combined joint exercise of naval security was held for three days in the North Indian Ocean in an area of 17,000 square kilometers."

"Fortunately we were able to achieve all the predetermined goals", he stressed.

He also spoke about the differences between this year's combined exercise and last year, saying, “This year we had a variety of exercises compared to last year, especially night shooting to confront pirates.”

According to Tahani, the use of drone capacity in this year's exercise was another feature of the combined joint exercise of naval security in the North Indian Ocean.

Saying that in all exercises, peace and friendship is the message of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stated that is possible for friend countries in the North Indian Ocean region to participate in the combined exercise.”

The spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill reassured that in the coming years, such joint drills will be participated by a larger number of friend countries.

