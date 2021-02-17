Joint Navy drills in Northern Indian Ocean wraps up

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – The joint exercises of naval security in the northern Indian Ocean, participate by Iran and Russia, wrapped up on Wed.

The three-day exercise began in the North Indian Ocean with the aim of achieving collective security and participatory practice.

The Iranian and Russian vessels shot at the predetermined targets and used various weapons to reach predetermined surface targets at sea.

Iran's domestically-developed Jamaran Destroyer was taking the lead in coordinating the attacks at targets.