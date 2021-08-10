US forces continue to loot Syrian oil: report

A convoy of the US occupation’s tankers laden with stolen Syrian has left the Syrian territory heading for the Iraqi territory via al-Walid illegitimate crossing, SANA reported.

Local sources from Rmelan area told SANA reporter that 80 of the US occupation oil vehicles that include tankers laden with oil, trailers, and refrigerated tankers, accompanied by armored vehicles headed for Iraq via al-Walid illegitimate border crossing.

Last Thursday, a convoy of US occupation vehicles that consists of 25 tankers laden with stolen oil left the Syrian al-Jazeera region heading for the Iraqi territory through al-Walid illegitimate crossing.

RHM/PR