Iran-Russia naval drill to help boost maritime security

The combined exercise of the Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt in the presence of surface and flight units of the Iran-Russia Navy will begin on Tuesday in the North Indian Ocean, said the spokesperson of the joint Iranian-Russian naval drill Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani on Monday.

He noted that the joint drill will be held with the slogan "Collective Cooperation at Sea for the Security of Maritime Trade" in a 17,000-kilometer area with a message of peace and friendship.

"In addition to surface and flight units of the Iran Army Navy and IRGC Navy, Russian floating units consisting of the Stoiky destroyer, a KoLa logistics ship and a helicopter are present at the exercise," he added.

The spokesperson highlighted, "The purpose of holding this exercise is to strengthen security and its foundations in the region and to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries."

"The exercise will expand to pre-arranged schedules in the North Indian Ocean," he added.

"A variety of tactical exercises such as rescuing a floating vessel from fire, releasing an attacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other tactical and operational exercises are foreseen in this exercise," Rear Admiral Tahani said.

"The strengthening of the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in the field of maritime rescue, as well as exchanging operational and tactical experiences are the objectives of the exercise," he noted.

Earlier, the Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army said that the joint naval drill with Russia demonstrates the naval authority of Iran's Armed Forces.

"When the powerful Russian navy conducts exercises with the navies of the Islamic Republic Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it sends a clear message," said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Sunday.

ZZ/5147204