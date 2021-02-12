Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Zarif warns of more reduction of JCPOA commitments

Warning of more reduction of JCPOA commitments, Zarif talked of developing nuclear program and reducing cooperation with IAEA inspectors if US and E3 do not comply with their JCPOA commitments.

In a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution, the top Iranian diplomat said that independence reliance on internal resources is the most noticeable achievement of Iranians after the revolution.

Tehran-Moscow ties at excellent level: Russian dep. FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory said "We appreciate the friendly relations and good neighborliness with Iran."

In his message, Mr. Morgulov wrote: "Within the framework of these good relations with Iran, we are witnessing important cooperation on regional and international affairs."

Iran, Iraq stress expanding judicial, parliamentary coop.

The Iranian Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has met with Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi in Baghdad Thursday during which they stressed expanding judicial and parliamentary cooperation.

Tehran does not see goodwill from new US admin.: Rouhani

The Iranian president has said that the new US administration has not shown any goodwill towards Iran yet while saying that changes could be seen in words, not in action.

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the actions of the previous US administration in sanctioning the Iranian nation, saying "We were in a difficult financial and currency situation, but we somehow managed to provide the necessary funds to [import Covid-19 vaccine] immediately, and the criminal who was at the White House would not let our money circulate in the banks, and we were struggling for weeks to transfer money from a bank to another."

Some details of Leader’s letter to Putin revealed

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs put forward some explanations on the details of a strategic letter penned by Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government.

In a note on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the strategic letter written by the Leader to Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasizes that foreign policy must be balanced. This means pursuing neither Eastern nor Western policy to maintain independence and preserve foreign relations with the whole world.”

Iran to become COVID-19 vaccine production hub in region

Iran’s Health Minister said that Islamic Republic of Iran will be turned into a leading coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine production country in the region within the next three months.

Dr. Saeed Namaki broke the news on Thu. on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of healthcare and treatment centers of the Ministry in various areas of the country and stated, “Today, the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, disease seriously. Under such tough and difficult situation, we managed to commission at least 2,500 ICU beds as well as hundreds of hospital beds across the country.”

Iran to respond to enemy’s threats strongly: Defense min.

Iranian Minister of defense said that Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the enemy’s threats with its utmost power and strength.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of various wards of Army Hospital in Zanjan province on Thu., Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful and strong-willed country and has shown that it will respond strongly to any threat decisively if threatened, so that threats waged by Israelis against the country should not be paid due attention.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,474 cases, 65 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,474 COVID-19 infections and 65 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,496,455 with the death toll standing at 58,751.

