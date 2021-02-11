Iran, Iraq stress expanding judicial, parliamentary coop.

Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian Judiciary met with the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on the last day of his 3-day visit to Iraq on Thursday afternoon.

In the meeting, the Iranian Judiciary chief said that the two nations of Iran and Iraq are determined to expand their deep bilateral relations despite the opposition of ill-wishers.

Raisi quoted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as saying that Iran always wants Iraq to be strong and independent as well as resilient, saying that Iran’s cooperation in the Iraqi fight against ISIL terrorist group and the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis together at Baghdad airport showed the close cooperation between the two nations.

The Iranian top judge further warned the Iraqi side of the danger that the presence of the US military poses to the Iraqi security, saying that the security of the region and Iraq should be in the hands of the people of the region.

He further stressed the need for strengthening judicial and parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, expressed his happiness with the visit of the Iranian delegation led by Ayatollah Raisi, praising the similarities of both nations and their extensive bilateral relations.

The speaker said that Iraq welcomes warmer relations with its neighbors, especially Iran, extending his appreciation to Iranian help to the Iraqi nation.

He referred to the US sanctions on Tehran and said that the Iraqi side has tried to decrease the pressures resulting from the illegal and cruel sanctions.

Al-Halbousi added that Iraq has always trusted Iran and has full confidence that Iran is an advocate and friend to Iraq.

He continued Iraq is trying to hold the second round of parliamentary sessions of its neighbors in the near future.

