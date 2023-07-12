11 Iranian prisoners extradited from Kuwait

The extradition took place based on a judicial agreement between Iran and Kuwait and the diplomatic talks between the two sides, Iran’s Embassy in Kuwait announced late on Tuesday.

The efforts were made in the framework of the agreement on swapping convicts between the two neighboring countries.

Iran and Kuwait have signed an extradition treaty, which allows Iranian prisoners in Kuwait and Kuwaiti inmates in Iran to return to their respective countries and complete their prison terms at home.

