In a message on the occasion of 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Foreign Minister reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has still stood strong 42 years after the Islamic Revolution.

“Seven consecutive US presidents have bet on the myth that Iran can be forced to choose between collapse & submission.”

“They all lost the wager, as 42 yrs after the Islamic Revolution, we still stand strong,” Zarif added.

