Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of rural and nomadic investment projects and also national projects of the Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare on Tue., Rouhani reiterated that vaccination will start in the country tomorrow which is an auspicious and blessed day.

He wished a prosperous year for Iranians in the next year (to start March 21, 2021) in the field of confronting and battling the COVID-19 disease.

Despite tough and oppressive sanctions imposed against the country, giant steps were taken in the country in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19 and all malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against the country were doomed to failure completely, President Rouahni added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani congratulated the Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies, marking the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and added, “Inauguration of 142,000 development projects mean that giant and eye-catching developments have been taken at villages of the country.”

