US must first remove sanctions for JCPOA return

JCPOA turned into a ‘half-dead’ deal because anti-Iranian sanctions were not lifted, Kamal Kharrazi told the Persian service of 'Khamenei.ir'.

“The reason for holding negotiations was to lift sanctions and it is necessary to remove the cause of the failure in order to implement the text of the JCPOA. So, America must first lift the sanctions to be able to return to the JCPOA. If European countries seek to return the deal to conditions of its first day without US, they should fulfill all the commitments that they have not so far fulfilled and remove the sanctions.”

“If America seeks to return to the JCPOA without lifting sanctions, that will lead to blackmailing because the US will put forward a demand for every sanction that it seeks to remove, so this is not rational,” said Kharrazi.

“The correct path is to lift all the sanctions that have been imposed against Iran after the JCPOA with presidential decrees, comprising those related to the nuclear issue or those labeled under terrorism or human rights,” he said, adding, “Of course this is a feasible measure that Europeans should pursue even if America does not return to the JCPOA; they should meet their obligations so that we can meet ours.”

Asked about the recent position of some countries to include Iran’s missile program in future talks, the former foreign minister said these requests are a sort of blackmailing.

“Because the JCPOA is a clear and defined document and there is no discussion about such issues in it. We agreed to talk about the nuclear issue and reached an agreement and stayed committed to our obligations until they violated theirs and then we reduced commitments in response. So, there is no place for such issues. The JCPOA has a clear framework and has no relation with Iran’s regional and missile issues.”

MAH/ 5122504