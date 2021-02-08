Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 8

Ebtekar:

Iran to start COVID vaccination on Tuesday

Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if US lifts all sanctions in practice: Leader

Judiciary Chief to visit Iraq

Ettela’at:

Iran named as 18th economic power of world

When US revokes all sanctions, we will return to JCPOA obligations: Leader

Ghalibaf says carries important message to Russian government

Health Minister: Iran to become hub of vaccine production in world

Iran:

Iran’s condition for returning to JCPOA commitments

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Leader of Islamic Revolution sets condition for returning to JCPOA

Kayhan:

25 countries waiting to receive Sputnik V vaccine

Revoking all sanctions and verifying it are Iran’s conditions for returning to JCPOA

Biden says Iran sanctions will not be lifted

