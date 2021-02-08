Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 8

Ebtekar:
Iran to start COVID vaccination on Tuesday
Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if US lifts all sanctions in practice: Leader
Judiciary Chief to visit Iraq
Ettela’at:
Iran named as 18th economic power of world
When US revokes all sanctions, we will return to JCPOA obligations: Leader
Ghalibaf says carries important message to Russian government
Health Minister: Iran to become hub of vaccine production in world
Iran:
Iran’s condition for returning to JCPOA commitments
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Leader of Islamic Revolution sets condition for returning to JCPOA
Kayhan:
25 countries waiting to receive Sputnik V vaccine
Revoking all sanctions and verifying it are Iran’s conditions for returning to JCPOA
Biden says Iran sanctions will not be lifted
