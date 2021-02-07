Leader sets clear condition for JCPOA return

The side that is entitled to set conditions for the JCPOA is Iran because it fulfilled all the commitments and not America and three European countries that violated all their commitments, the Leader said on Sunday in a meeting with Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel.

If they want Iran to return to its commitments, America should first revoke all the sanctions and then we will do verification and if the measure was valid, we then will return to our commitments, he added.

This is a definitive policy of the Islamic Republic that all officials agree on, stressed Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that Tehran will not abandon this approach.

Washington pulled out the UN-endorsed JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran's economy through a policy dubbed 'maximum pressure' to force Tehran into a 'better' deal. After a year of patience, Iran started to reduce commitments to the deal according to the text of the JCPOA and to create a balance, asking other parties to shield its economy from unilateral US sanctions. Tehran says all its nuclear measures are reversible as soon as other parties fulfill their part of the commitments under the deal, one of which is normalizing trade and banking ties with the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, the new US administration has made contradictory remarks over returning to the deal. Some American officials have set conditions such as negotiating on Iran’s missile program while some reports indicate that Washington intends to return to the deal without lifting sanctions.

This is an annual meeting held on 19 Bahman, which fell on Feb. 7 this year, and marks the anniversary of the day when Air force commanders and personnel met with the founder of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini on Feb. 8, 1979, to express allegiance with the Islamic Revolution. This year’s meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is being held under health protocols and with a limited number of attendees compared to previous years’ meetings.

