Leader to receive group of Air Force commanders

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – A group of commanders and personnel of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army will meet with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday.

Every year, on 19 Bahman in Iranian calendar that falls on February 7 this year, Iranian Air force commanders and personnel meet the Leader to mark the historic allegiance of Iranian Air Force officers with the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini back on February 8, 1979.

Due to the condition of coronavirus disease and the need to fully implement health protocols, this meeting will be held in the presence of a limited number of commanders and personnel of the Air Force in Imam Khomeini Hussainia on Sunday.

