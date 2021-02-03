Tehran, Baku coop. entering new phase: Envoy

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly, as reported by the Iranian embassy's press service.

Congratulating Baku over the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands in the Karabakh region, Mousavi pointed to Iran’s support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan during the Karabakh row.

He said that ties between the two countries in different fields are growing as the bilateral cooperation is entering a new phase. The remarks come as Iran has also expressed readiness to work with Azerbaijan for rebuilding the war-hit Karabakh region.

For her part, Gafarova said that historical, religious, and cultural commonalities between the two countries offer good conditions for further expansion of bilateral relations.

High-level political dialogue between Tehran and Baku has had a positive influence on trade ties, she said, adding that existing capabilities will make it possible to acquire higher trade levels.

The two sides also discussed the perspective of bilateral parliamentary ties as well as other issues of mutual interest.

