Trade ties with Syria to be reinforced: TPO head

In a meeting to review solutions to remove obstacles and develop trade relations with Syria, Hamid Zadboom stressed the significance of the role of the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce in joint trade events with Syria.

He also voiced TPO's readiness for implementing all bilateral agreements, eliminating some legal barriers, holding a conference on trade opportunities with Syria in the near future, and examining the required amendments to the Free Trade Agreement with Syria.

"It is expected that with the coordination and synergy of government institutions and the private sector involved in Syrian trade, in the near future we will see the re-formation of activities to enter the Syrian market and revive trade relations with Syria, which have declined after the outbreak of Coronavirus," Zadboom said.

On January 30, in a meeting with the board of Directors of the Syrian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Damascus, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous stressed the need to increase bilateral economic relations and mutual commerce between Syria and Iran.

Emphasizing the strategic relations between the two countries, Arnous stressed enhancing bilateral economic relations, increasing the mutual commerce between Syria and Iran, and expanding the joint investments that support the national economy, and providing the requirements of the production process.

HJ/5137405