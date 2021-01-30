Syria stresses expansion of bilateral economic ties with Iran

He made the remarks in his meeting with the board of Directors of the Syrian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Damascus.

Emphasizing the strategic relations between the two countries, Arnous stressed enhancing bilateral economic relations, increasing the mutual commerce between Syria and Iran, and expanding the joint investments that support the national economy and providing the requirements of the production process.

During the meeting, he affirmed the necessity of developing the chamber’s working mechanism to be able to participate in the reconstruction process and develop the export sector, in particular, the demanding Syrian products in the Iranian markets.

He pointed to the importance of product swap between the two countries in a way to meet the needs of the local market from basic materials and requirements of the health sector, particularly in light of coronavirus pandemic.

