PGCC must not follow US: Vaezi

In a tweet on Tuesday, Vaezi wrote, “Maintaining the security and interests of the regional countries depends on building trust and cooperation between these nations.”

“Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) must not follow the US whose illegitimate presence in the region has had nothing but insecurity and instability. The recent action of this council creates distrust and inflicts most of the damage to themselves,” he added.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, headed by Saudi Arabia, has sent a letter to the United Nations, calling for extending arms embargo against Iran.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, has accused the Islamic Republic of supporting terrorism and sectarian organizations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi vehemently condemned the anti-Iranian statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

FA/4996117