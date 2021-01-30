B-52 bombers return to Indo-Pacific amid US-China tensions

"Four US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers returned to the Indo-Pacific region January 28 for a Bomber Task Force deployment, conducting operations out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam," the Andersen Air Force Base said on Friday.

The bombers will participate in strategic deterrence missions with various US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the release also said.

US B-52 bombers were last deployed to Guam in December of 2018, the release added.

The statement claims that the United States continues to engage with allies and partners in the region to counter China.

Last week, a US carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said, days after Joe Biden began his term as president.

The contested waters have become another flashpoint in the increasingly testy bilateral relationship between Beijing and Washington. The US military has steadily increased its intruding activities there in recent years as China asserts its territorial claims in the area.

MR/5134157PR