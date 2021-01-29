HRW welcomes reviewing arms sales to S. Arabia, UAE

In a post on his Twitter account, the executive director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth welcomed the news of the new US administration’s pending a broader review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as “a positive first step.”

He has said that it is “time to end US complicity in war crimes in Yemen.”

The previous United States administration the Donald Trump's signed contracts worth billions of dollars to the aggressors against Yemen, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE despite harsh criticism from human rights activists and organizations.

The Saudi-led war on Yemen has cost thousands of lives and the destruction of the war-torn country.

