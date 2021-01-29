  1. Politics
Saudi bombers have destroyed 500 Yemeni hospitals: Minister

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Yemeni health minister has said that hostile Saudi bombers have indiscriminately targeted and destroyed more than 500 hospitals and medical centers since their aggression began in 2015.

Taha Motavakel, the Yemeni health minister has told Yremeni al-Maseera TV that Saudi warplanes target the Yemeni hospitals on purpose.

Motavakel said that the Saudis have killed or martyred more than 43,000 Yemenis since their war on Yemen began in 2015.

The minister said the Saudis are committing their crimes with the support of their western and American allies.

He pointed out that the barbarian Saudi attacks are continuing to destroy civilian people’s houses, adding that the injured people are still suffering from shortages of medicine and medical equipment under the Saudi-led blockade.

According to him, the Saudi coalition is blocking the import of anesthetics, which are greatly needed in the healthcare sector.

