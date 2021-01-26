Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 26

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) –

Jomhoori Eslami

Health Ministry warns of new COVID-19 waive

Chomsky: Trump built most dangerous administration of history

Iran

Oil Ministry says foreign investors must partner up with Iranian firms

Biden, Macron discuss JCPOA

Etela’at

Coronavirus cases pass 100 million worldwide

Million of people worldwide rally in support of oppressed Yemeni nation

Comprehensive regional cooperation will lead to sustainable peace: Zarif

Leader commemorates Martyr Fakhrizadeh

Kayhan

US Congress still surrounded by National Guard troops

FM spox tells US, Europe the govt. to fully implement parl. counteractive plan

