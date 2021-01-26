Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 26

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) –
Jomhoori Eslami
Health Ministry warns of new COVID-19 waive
Ayat. Khamenei commemorates martyred nuclear scientist
Chomsky: Trump built most dangerous administration of history
Iran
Oil Ministry says foreign investors must partner up with Iranian firms
Biden, Macron discuss JCPOA
Etela’at
Coronavirus cases pass 100 million worldwide
Million of people worldwide rally in support of oppressed Yemeni nation
Comprehensive regional cooperation will lead to sustainable peace: Zarif
Leader commemorates Martyr Fakhrizadeh
Kayhan
US Congress still surrounded by National Guard troops
FM spox tells US, Europe the govt. to fully implement parl. counteractive plan
Leader hails great technical, personal characteristics of Martyr Fakhrizadeh
