Iran, allies won't let ISIL terrorists revive in Iraq, region

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Kahtibzadeh pointed to the recent deadly suicide attacks in Baghdad, saying, “We have deep, historical and multifaceted ties with the Iraqi people. The suffering of the Iraqi people is our suffering; therefore, the recent terrorist incident [in Baghdad] also affected us.”

“Iran, along with its allies, will not allow the ISIL terrorists to resume their activities in Iraq and other countries," the spokesman also said during his weekly presser on Monday.

Emphasizing that terrorism is rooted in ideological and organizational extremism, Khatibzadeh said, "Of course, the tracks of some [foreign] elements have been seen in these actions."

“There seems to be a third party that tried to fish in the troubled waters by disturbing the situation in the region in order to achieve their own goals,” he stressed.

Riyadh’s leaving regional violence key for talks

Khatibzadeh referred to the recent remarks by the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers over talks for resolution of disputes, saying Tehran is ready to hold talks with Riyadh as long as Saudis leave their violence in the region.

“If Saudi Arabia moves away from the vicious cycle of violence and cooperation with extra-regional countries, and this is reflected in Riyadh's speech and behavior, we will open our arms to talks and take more effective steps.”

The Iranian diplomat said, "We cannot see that the daily bombing in Yemen on the one hand, and talks about peace in Yemen on the other hand.”

He noted that improving such a situation takes courage and a change of discourse on the Saudi side.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has said Riyadh stands ready for rapprochement with Iran but claimed that the Islamic Republic does not commit itself to de-escalating tensions.

The remarks came two days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call for the Persian Gulf Arab countries to hold talks with Iran, saying Tehran has long demanded neighborly cooperation towards establishing the strong Middle East.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016 following angry protests outside its embassy in Tehran over Riyadh’s execution of a prominent cleric. Ever since the country has followed a hostile policy that intensified in line with former US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" on Tehran.

