Reports indicate missile attack on Riyadh (+VIDEO)

Some news sources today claimed that the sound of an explosion was heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Some news sources, including Sputnik, reported that social media users shared a video showing a target being intercepted in the sky of Riyadh.

The claim was made while the Saudi coalition has not yet reacted to the news and not confirmed or denied it.

The claim comes as the Saudi coalition claimed on Saturday that it had intercepted and destroyed a hostile target in the sky of Riyadh.

Saudi television claimed after the Saudi coalition announced that the Yemeni Ansarullah movement had fired a missile at Riyadh.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces vehemently rejected the allegations, saying that Yemeni armed forces have not carried out any offensive operations against the aggressors in the last 24 years.

The Iraqi group al-Wa'ada al-Haq Brigades (The Righteous Promise) officially claimed responsibility for the operation in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday morning.

