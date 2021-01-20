  1. Politics
3 civilians lose life, 7 wounded in blasts in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – At least three civilians were confirmed dead and seven injured as two blasts rattled Khogiani district in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Wednesday.

 As provincial government spokesman Attahullah Khogiani said two mines went off in a span of a few minutes in Abko and Dando areas of the restive district Wednesday afternoon.

The first blast killed one civilian and injured three others, while the second blast killed two and injured four, all civilians, Xinhua reported.

Without providing details or blaming any group, the official said that investigation is underway into the bloody incidents.

Also on the same day, a blast claimed the lives of three in Kabul, TOLOnews reported. 

The Taliban and the ISIL are active in the area, but none has claimed responsibility for the said explosions. 

