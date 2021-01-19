US helicopter crashes in northeastern Syria: report

Local sources in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria reported the crash of an American helicopter.

The sources told the Russian news agency Sputnik that the helicopter had crashed inside the base of the oil-rich city of Al-Shaddadah, south of Al-Hasakah.

According to these sources, the helicopter suddenly crashed into an illegal base built by American forces around the Al Jabsa oil field in Al-Shaddadah.

As sources reported, the helicopter crashed during a refueling operation and there are reports that its crew was injured.

Al-Shaddadah base recently witnessed a large-scale flight of US helicopters transporting detained ISIL terrorist elements from Al-Hasakah central prison and Al-Hasna Prison to Al-Shaddadah and Al-Tanf deserts, the sources said.

ZZ/FNA13991030000048