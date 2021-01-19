US aims to bring ISIL back with attack against Babil

Earlier in the day, Iraqi army positions were reportedly targeted during airstrikes in the Jurf al-Sakhar area of Iraq's Babil province.

Al-Ghadir news network quoted a special source as saying that the attack on Iraqi army units in the Jurf al-Sakhar area was part of US ongoing efforts to destabilize Iraq.

The source added that some Iraqi army units were targeted in the attacks, killing several and wounding several others.

The aim of the US attacks is to bring ISIL elements into the Jurf al-Sakhar area from the Syrian border, especially from the US-occupied Al-Tanf base, the source highlighted.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, news sources reported several explosions in Jurf al-Sakhar, which were due to airstrikes.

Initial reports announced that the attack on Jurf al-Sakhar was carried out by US F-16 fighter jets.

Local sources said that at least four explosions have occurred in the area.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that the US planes were flying in the al Qaim area on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

However, a senior Pentagon official denied the reports in an interview with Fox News, saying that the United States had not carried out any attacks near Baghdad that night.

