Oman strategic partner of Iran: CBI Governor

Speaking in his meeting with Omani Minister of Industry and Trade Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousef in the Omani capital Muscat on Wed., Hemmati reiterated Oman as a strategic partner of Iran and stated, “Given the suitable opportunity provided for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, high capability and potential of the private sector should be used optimally.”

Governor of Central Bank of Iran visited Oman at the official invitation of Omani officials in order to discuss banking and trade issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand and deepen its relations with Oman, he said, adding, “Given the latest developments happened in the international arena, suitable opportunities have been provided for the two countries in order to expand their relations.”

Despite US maximum pressure policy exerted on the Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman has maintained its trade and banking ties with Iran, Hemmati added.

He pointed out that the US maximum pressure policy has already failed, and stressed the expansion of Iran-Oman trade ties more than ever.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hemmati called for the activation of the private sector in Iran and Oman to improve the level and volume of trade between the two countries

Oman's Minister of Industry and Trade, for his part, welcomed the suggestions of the head of Iran's Central Bank and his accompanying delegation and stressed that Muscat makes efforts to establish and expand trade ties with Iran.

The two sides also discussed the ways to use the strategies and tools needed to expand trade and banking cooperation.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Seyed Badr bin Hamad.

In a meeting held yesterday between the Omani FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi and CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, the development of economic and banking relations between the two countries was emphasized by both sides.

MA/5131896/ 5131709