Iran turns down S Korea's request

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun, who traveled to Tehran on Sunday to discuss Iran's blocked foreign assets in South Korean banks, instead of offering effective solutions to the problem, made efforts to ask Iran to lift the ban on tanker seizure but his request turned down and he was told the case must go through its legal process.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his press briefing on Monday, in response to a question on Iran’s foreign assets blocked in South Korea, said that the Islamic Republic of Iran had previously expressed its dissatisfaction with Seoul’s approach on blocking Iranian assets, adding, “The issue of blocking Iranian assets in South Korea is moving ahead very slowly and Iran is dissatisfied with what has happened so far.”

Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati put the value of Iranian FOREX assets with South Korean banks at $7 billion, the amount of which has remained in accounts of two South Korean banks since Sept. 2018 under the pretext of US imposition of sanctions on Iran.

South Korea’s debt, which must be paid to Iran, is due to the import of gas condensates from the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

