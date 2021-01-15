Blocked assets in S Korea can be bartered with basic goods

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Fri., Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Nasser Mousavi Largani pointed to $7 billion worth of Iranian frozen assets in South Korea and added, “Despite an Economic Deputyship was set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is a matter of regret to say that the ministry has shown lackluster performance in this respect.”

Once Iran’s economic diplomacy was powerful in this regard, the country could either return unfreeze assets or could make a barter deal in exchange for basic and essential goods, he stressed.

Mousavi Largani called on the responsible officials at the Iranian Foreign Ministry to pay due attention to economic diplomacy more than before in order to solve the existing problem.

