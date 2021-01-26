Tehran, Muscat underline expansion of banking ties

In this meeting between the Omani FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi and CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, the development of economic and banking relations between the two countries was emphasized by both sides.

The Omani FM, while pointing to the importance of Iran's role and position in the region, considered the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries important.

Hemmati left for Muscat for a two-day visit at the invitation of Omani officials today.

In its Twitter account, the Central Bank Public Relations said that the trip will take place to deepen the banking and trade relations between the two countries in view of the new international conditions.

HJ/IRN84199911