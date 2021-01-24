  1. Economy
Jan 25, 2021, 1:14 AM

Exports to Iraq via Mehran near 800,000 tons in 10 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran's exports to Iraq via Mehran border crossing in the western Ilam province reached 792,000 tons worth during the ten calendar months to January 21.

Rouhollah Gholami, director-general of Ilam Customs Administration made the announcement on Sunday, construction materials, steel products, glass and tiles were the main products exported via Mehran during the eight-month period.

He noted that the trade between Iran and Iraq through the Mehran border crossing is on track with all coronavirus-related health protocols in place.

According to Gholami, 250 trucks carrying Iran's export goods cross the Mehran border to Iraq daily.

Iran’s exports to Iraq via Mehran checkpoint stood at $1.18 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2019-20).

