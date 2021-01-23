Goods transit via Iran's Bileh Savar on rise

According to Kalimollah Vosoughi, the director-general of Ardabil Roads and Transportation department, the goods transit via the northwestern customs point was carried out by 6,727 trucks.

Mineral water, cement, MDF wood, plaster, neopine, biscuit, rice, steel profile, salt and garments were the main goods transited through Bileh Savar, he added.

Vosoughi noted that Iran's exports from Bileh Savar customs point reached 251,779 tons in the ten-month period, indicating a 33% fall compared with the similar timespan of last year.

More than 242,000 tons of the exported goods were transported by 10,578 Iranian trucks and the remaining 9,000 tons were exported by foreign vehicles, he noted.

The Road Ministry official said tiles and ceramics, glass products, salt, construction stones, pistachio, neopine, dates and polyethylene were the main goods exported from the northwestern customs point.

The Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia and the Caucasia were the main destination of such exports during the ten-month period.

Bileh Savar is the capital city of Bileh Savar County in Ardabil province, Iran. The city is the site of a border crossing with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

