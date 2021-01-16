US Health Sec. resigns after attack on Capitol: Report

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar resigned in protest of the attack on building of the Congress by supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

Earlier, several Trump administration officials had resigned following a raid on a congressional building by Trump supporters.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportion Secretary Elaine Chao and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger were among Trump administration officials and secretaries who resigned following Wednesday night's congressional attack.

On Wednesday, two weeks ago, the US Congress was counting the votes of the Electoral College to approve the results of November 3 presidential election, which Trump called on his supporters to hold so-called peaceful protests after several US lawmakers protested the Arizona vote.

But Trump supporters attacked the Congress in large numbers and after clashing with security forces, made their way into the building and its various rooms. Five people were killed and dozens were injured in the attacks.

Following the attack, many US Democratic officials and lawmakers called for Trump to be impeached.

MA/PR