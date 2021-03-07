Thailand invites Iran for 8-nation futsal cup

Thailand Football Association has invited Iran to take part in the ‘SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2021’ which is slated to be held from May 18 to 23 in Bangkok.

The event will be held with eight teams in two groups of four where teams play a round-robin before going into knockout stages.

Thailand has also sent invitations to Japan, Finland, Netherlands, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, UAE, and Uzbekistan.

The Iranian futsal league will end on May 13 and chances are high for the national team’s participation in the event.

The 2020 AFC Futsal Championship was called off due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Iran is preparing for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

