Iran, China stress enhancing bilateral coop. in all fields

In this regard, Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Tue. to discuss the issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the friendly and strategic ties between the two countries of Iran and China and stated that evermore expansion of communications and cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various sectors has an effective role in securing interests among people of the two countries.

While expressing his satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, he termed the recent virtual meeting held between parliament speakers of the two countries as well as agreements made as a turning point in parliamentary and official cooperation between Iran and China.

In this meeting, the latest situation of bilateral parliamentary relations was also reviewed and continuation of ever growing ties between Iran and China was emphasized.

Chinese envoy to Tehran, for his turn, stated that expansion of all-out ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is supported and pursued by Chinese officials on the 50th anniversary of establishment of political and diplomatic relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and China.

During the meeting, Chang Hua stressed China's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in international forums.

