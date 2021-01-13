What is a verified badge on social media ?

Can I get a verified badge on Instagram?

What is the Instagram blue check?

Instagram blue check or Instagram verification means creating your Instagram account as “the credible presence of a public, celebrity or global brand.”

A verified Instagram account receives a verified badge. This is a blue seal with a little of a checkmark that appears next to your username.

Verified badges help people more easily find the public figures, celebrities and brands they want to follow.

A verified badge is a check that appears next to an Instagram account’s name in search and on the profile. It means Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents.

Who gets verified on Instagram?

The blue badge is given to notable people and brands on Instagram. It’s really important to avoid imposter accounts and copycats!

Fake accounts, copycats and impersonators target well-known and influential accounts on social media. These imposters use their likeness to trick unwary followers.

At best, impersonators are annoying. At worst, they negatively affect your brand and image on social media.

That’s why the Instagram verified badge was created. The handy blue badge is a certification of authenticity on Instagram. It shows followers that the person or brand behind the account is real and can be trusted.

Instagram clarifies its views on verification in its guide files. The article says that a verified marker means that “Instagram is verified to be a valid account for public figures, celebrities or global brands that represent it.”

“To apply for a certified marker, you must be a public figure, a celebrity or a trademark, and have a specific account and eligibility requirements.”

How to Get Verified on Twitter?

It indicates the real and authentic Instagram pages. Twitter uses the same blue tick so that users can distinguish valid accounts from invalid ones.

Explaining the blue tick, Twitter said:

“Twitter verified badge appears prominently on an account’s profile and also next to the account name in search results. It has nothing to do with the settings of the account. In addition, It is always the same colour and placed in the same location, regardless of profile or theme colour customizations.”

Twitter Verification: the use of blue verified badge

Now you may be wondering what is the use of this verified emoji at all? In the simplest case, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.

You can apply for Twitter verification and receive a blue tick badge next to your name with a few simple moves. The most important factor in getting verified on Twitter is that the profile is of public interest.

TikTok Verification Blue Tick

Tiktok is a highly popular entertainment application that allows you to create, share and watch short movies from all over the world.

How to Get Verified on TikTok?

Meanwhile, the accounts of famous and popular people, including public figures, singers, musicians and professional athletes, etc., have a TikTok Verified Badge in a form of a blue tick.

TikTok Verification or (Blue Tick) helps people to find accounts quickly. Moreover, it distinguishes the original account from the fake ones and fan pages.

The difference between TikTok Verified Badge and Popular Creator Badge

A blue tick (verified emoji) or a TikTok Verified Badge means that the user account has been approved as a special user by TikTok.

This tick appears prominently on an account’s profile and it will be there all the time. If you are one of the old users of TikTok, you must remember that the former name of TikTok was musical.ly. By changing its name, the “crown” of popular users has been replaced by the word Popular Creator Badge.

In order to increase the credibility of your page in TikTok, you can try to get a blue tick; But some users receive Popular Creator Badge before receiving the verified emoji.

Who is the Popular Creator?

People who have a large number of followers and likes also receive the Popular Creator Badge. So, if you actively produce quality and attractive content, have a lot of followers and get a lot of likes and comments, you will soon receive the popular creator badge.