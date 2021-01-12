MP urges S Korea to immediately unblock Iran FOREX resources

In his meeting with the visiting South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun on Tue., Mojtaba Zonnour called on South Korea for refunding Iran’s FOREX resources from banks of this country.

Referring to the longstanding and friendly history of Tehran-Seoul relations, Zonnour said, "Historical background of relations between the two nations and lack of a negative history in bilateral cooperation has created a good platform for growth and development of relations between the two countries of Iran and South Korea."

He then pointed to the US efforts to disrupt friendly relations between Tehran and other countries and added, “Leaders of the two countries should not allow development of friendly relations between the two countries to stop under the influence of White House's biased efforts and jeopardize interests of both nations."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnour pointed to Iranian frozen assets in banks of South Korea, which have been blocked due to the US pressure, and stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran expects South Korea’s senior officials not to allow to incur any damage to the amicable and friendly relations between the two countries.”

He called on South Korea to take immediate action to refund Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks.

Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission termed the US move in imposing sanctions against Iranian nation ‘contrary to the international rules and regulations and inhumane’ and added that Tehran does not want bilateral relations to be affected by US biased policies.

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister, for his part, said that his country’s officials are determined to return Iranian frozen assets as well.

Choi Jong-Kun said that he had constructive and useful talks with the officials of Islamic Republic of Iran in order to develop and expand cooperation between the two countries and to remove problems in the way of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

