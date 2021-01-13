Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 13

Kayhan
2,500 doctors, experts warn of US, UK vaccine risks
FBI warns of huge uprisings in 50 states
Iran to produce 120kg of 20% uranium in less than 8 months
Reasons behind US’ decision to establish base in Jordan
Khorasan
Sanctions removal more important than US return to JCPOA
Velayati says dispute mechanism should be removed from any future talks
Jomhoori Eslami
US return to JCPOA without sanctions removal only serves Washington interests: Zarif
Iran, Iraq to reach $20 billion in annual trade
200 historians call for Trump impeachment
Iran
First sanctions removal, then JCPOA return: Zarif
US in state of emergency after pro-Trump riots
Etela’at
Iraq, Iran eye expansion of bilateral trades
FBI warns of riots in 50 US capitols
Rouhani ensures people of vaccine procurement
Seven US presidents failed to put Iran under pressure: Zarif
MR
Your Comment