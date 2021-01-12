Iran's major steelmakers produce 23mn tons of DRI in 9 months

Based on the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, the figure indicates a 9% growth in DRI production compared with the similar period of last year.

The 19 giants under review were Mobarakeh Steel Company, Sefid-Dasht Steel Complex, Saba Steel Complex, Hormozgan Steel Company, Ghadir Iron and Steel Company, Middle East Mines and Mining Industries Development Holding Company, Khuzestan Steel Company, Khorasan Steel Company, Mianeh Steel Complex, Sabzevar Steel Company, Shadegan Steel Complex, Persian Gulf Saba Steel, Neyriz Steel Complex, Arfa Steel Company, Golgohar Complex, Chadormalu Steel Company, Sirjan Jahan Steel Company, and Baft Steel Company.

These companies produced 2.63 million tons of DRI during the ninth month under review (November 21, 2020- December 20, 2020.).

Iran has been trying to increase its iron ore processing capacity to feed its steelmaking expansion target.

The country was the second biggest DRI producer in the world with 27.73 million tons in 2019, registering a 7.7% year-on-year growth.

MR/IRN84181750