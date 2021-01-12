COVID-19 claims over 56,000 lives across Iran

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that 6,408 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 1,299,022.

She added that the total death toll from the viral infection has reached 56,360 with 98 new deaths.

Lari noted that 4,507 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, adding that 8,266,162 tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infections so far.

She also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 1,088,456.

According to the latest data on Tuesday, the virus has so far infected at least 91,392,238 people across the globe with the death toll at 1,955,160.

